Osceola Magic Kick off Winter Showcase with Loss to Noblesville Boom

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (0-1) dropped its regular season opener 112-99 to the Noblesville Boom (1-0) on Friday night at the Orange County Convention Center. Taelon Peter led the charge for the Boom with 32 points on 10-of-17 from the field and 7-of-13 from three.

In his first start of the season, Magic guard Reece Beekman recorded a team-high 16 points along with six assists and four steals. Lester Quiñones recorded his first double-double of the year with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic fell behind by as many as 30 points in the second half but fought back and kept the game interesting throughout the fourth quarter. Justin Minaya and Johnell Davis gave Osceola a needed spark off the bench, with both scoring 13 points. Minaya shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The Providence product also picked up two steals and recorded four blocks. In a season-high 18 minutes, Davis recorded three steals and was a team-high plus-20.

Former Osceola Magic forward Jalen Slawson put together a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double for Noblesville.

Up Next:

The Magic will finish its Winter Showcase run on Monday, December 22 when they take on the Mexico City Capitanes. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

After a 10-game road trip, the Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"They [Noblesville Boom] punched first, and that's been a theme for us in the last couple of games. Every team punches first and we have to claw our way back. The talent is too good in this league to continuously put yourself in a hole and try and fight out of it. We fought, but when you go down 28 points in the first half, it makes it really hard."

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/

In The Community:

On Wednesday morning, the Osceola Magic staff volunteered with the Osceola Council of Aging to hand out food for the organization's weekly food pantry to help those in the community.







