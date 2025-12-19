Spurs Drop Showcase Opener in Overtime to Stockton, 119-117

Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







ORLANDO - The Austin Spurs (0-1) fell short to the Stockton Kings (1-0) in overtime, 119-117, on Friday afternoon at the Orange County Convention Center in their first game of the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 34 points, while David Jones Garcia added 31 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Micah Potter posted 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Harrison Ingram finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin trailed 53-43 at halftime, with Stanley Umude scoring 14 in the opening half while Dexter Dennis led Stockton with 12. The Spurs surged in the third quarter behind 15 points from Jones Garcia, outscoring the Kings 35-31 to pull within 84-78 entering the fourth. The final period featured two lead changes and three ties, including Umude's game-tying free throws in the final seconds to force overtime. In the extra frame, Austin briefly went ahead, but a three from DaQuan Jeffries and a late layup by Devin Carter sealed the win for Stockton.

Carter led Stockton with 25 points, while Daeqwon Plowden and Jefferies each scored 22. Dennis added 15 points.

NEXT UP:

Austin will face the loser of the Salt Lake City vs. Maine Celtics matchup on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. CT at the Orange County Convention Center.







NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.