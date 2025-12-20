Boom Opens Regular Season in Winning Fashion

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Noblesville Boom (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, began the regular season with a 112-99 victory against the Osceola Magic (0-1) on Friday at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

Two-way player Taelon Peter recorded his second straight 30-point game to lead the Boom with a final stat line of 32 points and eight rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. Jalen Slawson filled up the stat sheet with 21 points and 16 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Au'Diese Toney provided a spark off the bench after finishing with 17 points and six rebounds, while Kam Jones, on assignment from the Pacers, added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Reece Beekman led the Magic with 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Lester Quinones followed with a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds), while three other Magic players finished with 13 points apiece.

After a tightly contested opening quarter, the Boom took control of the game in the second frame, using a 32-7 run late in the first half to take a 22-point advantage with 2:32 remaining. Taelon Peter led the charge, scoring 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting with two made three-pointers in the frame. As a team, Noblesville connected on 61.9 percent of its shot attempts while holding Osceola to only 27.3 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from beyond the arc, outscoring the Magic by 22 points in the quarter to take a 63-44 lead at halftime.

The Boom seemed to be running away with the game after utilizing a 13-0 run early in the third quarter to extend their lead by 30 points, the largest lead of the game. The Magic came storming back late in the frame, slashing their deficit in half (81-66) heading into the fourth quarter. The Boom managed to fend off the late rally down the stretch after Taelon Peter scored 14 fourth-quarter points to help secure the victory.

The Boom will conclude their appearance at the NBA G League Winter Showcase against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Coverage will be available on NBA TV, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







