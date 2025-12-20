Skyhawks Scorch Texas Legends, 129-116, to Open the Regular Season
Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-0) opened the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with a 129-116 victory over the Texas Legends (0-1) to tip off the NBA G League regular season.
Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houston (8-13 3FGM) and MJ Walker (7-11 3FGM) combined for 15-24 from beyond the arc, becoming the first duo in College Park history to hit seven-or-more threes in a game each.
Houstan's eight triples marked a career high as he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action, while Walker's seven threes marked the fourth game of his career with seven-or-more makes from deep, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds four assists and two steals in 35 minutes.
Deivon Smith was the third Skyhawk to finish with 20+ points, securing 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes.
Atlanta Hawks forward/guard Nikola Ðurišić tallied 16 points, while Kobe Johnson collected seven points and three rebounds in his first game since Nov. 26.
The Skyhawks took a double-digit lead from the jump thanks to a red-hot start from deep, starting 6-13 from downtown to end the quarter up 35-25.
Texas slowly inched back into the game thanks to nine second quarter points from Danalo Banton, but College Park kept the distance, 60-56, thanks to 16 first half points from Caleb Houstan. The Michigan product finished 5-7 from deep in the first half, marking the first time in his career he finished an opening half with at least five triples.
College Park and Texas traded baskets for the majority of the third frame, before the Skyhawks closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 95-77 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Skyhawks kept their foot on the gas with 12 of Walker's 23 points coming in the fourth quarter, never relinquishing more than an eight-point lead on the way to a 129-116 victory.
Denalo Banton led Texas with game highs of 35 points and 12 rebounds, while Sheldon Edwards produced 27 points and five rebounds off the bench.
The Skyhawks will conclude the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a matchup against the Motor City Cruise at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 22 on ESPN+
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
#TrueToTheSouthside#
NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025
- Skyhawks Scorch Texas Legends, 129-116, to Open the Regular Season - College Park Skyhawks
- Sea Dubs Dominate Delaware 143-119 in Regular-Season Opener - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Kick off Winter Showcase with Loss to Noblesville Boom - Osceola Magic
- Boom Opens Regular Season in Winning Fashion - Noblesville Boom
- Charge Open Regular Season with Win - Cleveland Charge
- Raptors 905 Advance to Winter Showcase Semi-Finals - Raptors 905
- TyTy Washington Jr.'s 32 Point Effort Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Raptors 905 - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Capture 123-107 First Round Win over Maine Celtics in the Showcase Tournament - Salt Lake City Stars
- Gold Advance to Winter Showcase Semifinals with 119-106 Win over Swarm - Grand Rapids Gold
- Maine Celtics Fall in Winter Showcase Tournament - Maine Celtics
- Swarm Falls to Gold to Open Winter Showcase Tournament, 119-106 - Greensboro Swarm
- Spurs Drop Showcase Opener in Overtime to Stockton, 119-117 - Austin Spurs
- Westchester Knicks Tip-Off 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase - Westchester Knicks
- Charge End 2025 with Alternative Identity and Throwback Tribute to the Early 2000s - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Skyhawks Scorch Texas Legends, 129-116, to Open the Regular Season
- College Park Drops Second Straight Contest to Greensboro in 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's'
- Skyhawks Drop First Set to Greensboro Swarm, 139-108
- College Park Skyhawks Recognized by the City of College Park with Business Community Partnership Award
- Brains and Buckets: How Academics Prepared Dwight Murray Jr. in the Classroom and on the Court