Skyhawks Scorch Texas Legends, 129-116, to Open the Regular Season

Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-0) opened the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with a 129-116 victory over the Texas Legends (0-1) to tip off the NBA G League regular season.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houston (8-13 3FGM) and MJ Walker (7-11 3FGM) combined for 15-24 from beyond the arc, becoming the first duo in College Park history to hit seven-or-more threes in a game each.

Houstan's eight triples marked a career high as he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action, while Walker's seven threes marked the fourth game of his career with seven-or-more makes from deep, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds four assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Deivon Smith was the third Skyhawk to finish with 20+ points, securing 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks forward/guard Nikola Ðurišić tallied 16 points, while Kobe Johnson collected seven points and three rebounds in his first game since Nov. 26.

The Skyhawks took a double-digit lead from the jump thanks to a red-hot start from deep, starting 6-13 from downtown to end the quarter up 35-25.

Texas slowly inched back into the game thanks to nine second quarter points from Danalo Banton, but College Park kept the distance, 60-56, thanks to 16 first half points from Caleb Houstan. The Michigan product finished 5-7 from deep in the first half, marking the first time in his career he finished an opening half with at least five triples.

College Park and Texas traded baskets for the majority of the third frame, before the Skyhawks closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 95-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks kept their foot on the gas with 12 of Walker's 23 points coming in the fourth quarter, never relinquishing more than an eight-point lead on the way to a 129-116 victory.

Denalo Banton led Texas with game highs of 35 points and 12 rebounds, while Sheldon Edwards produced 27 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Skyhawks will conclude the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a matchup against the Motor City Cruise at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 22 on ESPN+

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

#TrueToTheSouthside#







NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.