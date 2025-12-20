TyTy Washington Jr.'s 32 Point Effort Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Raptors 905

Orlando, FL - The San Diego Clippers (9-6) against Raptors 905 (15-0), 110-89.

The San Diego Clippers burst out of the gate with a 14-0 run, with Patrick Baldwin Jr. and TyTy Washington Jr. combining for nine points during the opening minutes. After building a lead as large as 19 points in the first quarter, the Clippers saw Raptors 905 chip away at their advantage but still led 29-21 after one. TyTy Washington Jr. paced all scorers with 13 points on efficient 63% shooting, including 2-for-2 from three-point range. Raptors 905 seized the lead midway through the second quarter, but the Clippers responded with a strong close to the half, capped by a Jahmyl Telfort buzzer-beater that gave them a 49-45 advantage. TyTy Washington Jr. extended his scoring lead with 20 points at halftime. Raptors 905 outpaced the Clippers in the third quarter and took a 77-67 lead into the final frame. TyTy Washington Jr. continued his stellar performance, leading all scorers with 25 points on 50% shooting entering the fourth quarter. The Raptors 905 maintained their momentum in the fourth, holding onto a 12-point advantage with three minutes remaining as the Clippers were unable to mount a late rally, ultimately falling 110-89.

TyTy Washington Jr. led the Clippers with a game-high 32 points on efficient 52% shooting, while also contributing six rebounds and three assists. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Derek Ogbeide finished with 10 points on 83% shooting to go along with six rebounds. Off the bench, Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points, while John Poulakidas chipped in nine points, connecting on three three-pointers.

Raptors 905 were led by A.J. Lawson, who had 26 points and four rebounds. David Roddy scored 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will close out their trip to the NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament facing off against the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, December 21 at 2:30pmET on NBA TV.







