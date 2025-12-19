Westchester Knicks Tip-Off 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase

Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, will tip-off the 2025-26 NBA G League regular season at the NBA G League Winter Showcase, taking place December 19-22, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Winter Showcase marks the start of the NBA G League regular season, with all 31 team records from the Tip-Off tournament (Nov.7 - Dec.16) reset to 0-0. During the event, the top eight teams from the Tip-Off Tournament will compete for a title and $100,000 championship prize.

Westchester will open Showcase play against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, December 20 at 2:30 PM ET, followed by a matchup versus the Iowa Wolves on Monday, December 22 at 4:30 PM ET. Both games will air live on NBA TV.

The Westchester Knicks were Winter Showcase Champions in 2023 and 2024, becoming the first team in NBA G League history to claim back-to-back titles.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.







NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.