Charge Open Regular Season with Win
Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
Cleveland Charge forward Norchad Omier (right) vs. the Memphis Hustle
(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)
ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (1-0) began their 2025-26 regular season with a 118-107 win over the Memphis Hustle (0-1) at the NBA G League Showcase on Friday night.
Seven Charge players scored in double digits, led by Killian Hayes netting 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine assists and two blocks. Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points and swatted two blocks. Norchad Omier had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds with two steals. Darius Brown dished out 11 assists as the Charge won despite 26 turnovers.
Memphis F Charlie Brown Jr. scored 18 points with seven assists in the defeat. Former Charge F Nate Hinton scored 10 points off the bench for the Hustle.
The Charge play their last game of the Showcase against the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers) tomorrow, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. on the NBA App and Roku.
The Charge return to Cleveland Public Hall and will combine with a childhood classic, Backyard Basketball, to become the Cleveland Melonheads for their next home game on Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special edition Pablo Sanchez Backyard Basketball bobble card! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge forward Norchad Omier (right) vs. the Memphis Hustle
(NBAE)
NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025
- Charge Open Regular Season with Win - Cleveland Charge
- Raptors 905 Advance to Winter Showcase Semi-Finals - Raptors 905
- TyTy Washington Jr.'s 32 Point Effort Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Raptors 905 - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Capture 123-107 First Round Win over Maine Celtics in the Showcase Tournament - Salt Lake City Stars
- Gold Advance to Winter Showcase Semifinals with 119-106 Win over Swarm - Grand Rapids Gold
- Maine Celtics Fall in Winter Showcase Tournament - Maine Celtics
- Swarm Falls to Gold to Open Winter Showcase Tournament, 119-106 - Greensboro Swarm
- Spurs Drop Showcase Opener in Overtime to Stockton, 119-117 - Austin Spurs
- Westchester Knicks Tip-Off 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase - Westchester Knicks
- Charge End 2025 with Alternative Identity and Throwback Tribute to the Early 2000s - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Open Regular Season with Win
- Charge End 2025 with Alternative Identity and Throwback Tribute to the Early 2000s
- Charge to Begin 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase in Orlando
- Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball
- Charge Win Third Straight