Charge Open Regular Season with Win

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge forward Norchad Omier (right) vs. the Memphis Hustle

ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (1-0) began their 2025-26 regular season with a 118-107 win over the Memphis Hustle (0-1) at the NBA G League Showcase on Friday night.

Seven Charge players scored in double digits, led by Killian Hayes netting 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine assists and two blocks. Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points and swatted two blocks. Norchad Omier had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds with two steals. Darius Brown dished out 11 assists as the Charge won despite 26 turnovers.

Memphis F Charlie Brown Jr. scored 18 points with seven assists in the defeat. Former Charge F Nate Hinton scored 10 points off the bench for the Hustle.

The Charge play their last game of the Showcase against the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers) tomorrow, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. on the NBA App and Roku.

The Charge return to Cleveland Public Hall and will combine with a childhood classic, Backyard Basketball, to become the Cleveland Melonheads for their next home game on Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special edition Pablo Sanchez Backyard Basketball bobble card! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

