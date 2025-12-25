Charlotte Hornets Sign PJ Hall

Published on December 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has signed center PJ Hall to a Two-Way contract.

Hall averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 13.7 minutes per game across five appearances during Charlotte's 2025 Summer League Championship run before signing a Two-Way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on July 20, 2025. He averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, making seven appearances. Hall's G League player rights were acquired by the Greensboro Swarm on Nov. 20, 2025, and he has averaged 13.7 points (.607 FG%, .258 3P%, .727 FT%), 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game across 11 outings with the Swarm this season.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C. and alumnus of Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C, Hall was a two-time All-ACC selection and 2023-24 NCAA Tournament All-Region selection in four collegiate seasons at Clemson University. He signed a Two-Way contract with the Denver Nuggets on July 10, 2024, and averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 19 appearances as a rookie in 2024-25.

In a related move, the Charlotte Hornets have waived Drew Peterson.







NBA G League Stories from December 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.