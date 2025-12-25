Memphis Hustle Acquire Colby Jones from Motor City Cruise

December 24, 2025

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired wing Colby Jones from the Motor City Cruise for a 2026 first round pick. In a corresponding move, the Hustle have waived wing Paul Zilinskas.

Jones (6-6, 207) has appeared in 45 games (43 starts) across three seasons with the Motor City Cruise, Capital City Go-Go and Stockton Kings averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.7 minutes while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 23-year-old Birmingham native has appeared as a reserve in 70 games across three NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes after being drafted 34th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Xavier where he helped lead the Musketeers to the NIT Tournament Championship in 2022 where he was named NIT MVP.

Zilinskas (6-6, 205) has appeared as a reserve in 12 games for the Hustle this season averaging 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes after going unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft.







