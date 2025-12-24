Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Jalen Crutcher in Three-Team Trade with Osceola Magic and South Bay Lakers

Published on December 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Jalen Crutcher from the Osceola Magic. As part of the deal, the South Bay Lakers have acquired the Wolves' first round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft, while the Magic have acquired the returning player rights to guard Jarron Cumberland from the Lakers. In a subsequent move, the Wolves have waived guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell.

Crutcher, 6-1, has appeared in 15 games (all starts) for the Magic this season, averaging 11.8 points on 38.5% shooting, including 34.0% from three and 82.4% from the free throw line, 2.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. The Memphis, Tenn. native has appeared in 197 career NBA G League Games (177 starts) over six seasons with the Greensboro Swarm, Birmingham Squadron and Magic, owning career averages of 16.5 points on 45.2% shooting, including 39.7% from deep and 84.9% from the charity stripe, 3.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.

The former University of Dayton standout appeared in 118 games (109) in four seasons for the Flyers, owning collegiate averages of 13.5 points on 44.1% shooting, including 37.5% from three, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 34.7 minutes per game and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team following the 2020 and 2021 seasons and to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Third Team following the 2019 season.







NBA G League Stories from December 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.