South Bay Lakers Acquire 2026 First Round Pick

Published on December 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired a 2026 first round draft pick from the Iowa Wolves as part of a three-team trade that sends guard Jarron Cumberland to the Osceola Magic.

Cumberland appeared in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games for South Bay this season, averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 19.1 minutes. In one regular season game, Cumberland totaled six points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes.







