Osceola Magic Acquire Jarron Cumberland from South Bay Lakers in Three-Team Deal

Published on December 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the player rights to guard Jarron Cumberland from the South Bay Lakers, General Manager of the Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller II announced today. In exchange, the Magic will send the player rights to Jalen Crutcher to the Iowa Wolves, who will then send the Lakers a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League draft.

Cumberland (6'5", 205, 9/22/1997) has played in 12 games this season for the Lakers, averaging 4.5 ppg., 4.0 apg. and 2.8 rpg in 19.1 minpg. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Cincinnati product appeared in 115 games (54 starts) in the G League for Rio Grande Valley (2020-21), Raptors 905 (2020-21) and Delaware (2021-25) before joining South Bay prior to the 2025-26 season.

Crutcher (6'1, 175, 7/18/1999) started all 16 games he appeared in this season for the Magic, averaging 12.3 ppg., 4.6 apg., 2.4 rpg. and 1.0 stlpg. in 28.9 minpg. The former Dayton Flyer appeared in 198 G League games (178 starts) with Greensboro (2021-23) and Birmingham (2023-25. Crutcher was a member of the Orlando Magic summer league team before joining Osceola.

The Magic return home to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26, to face the Raptors 905. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video and FanDuel Sports Network Sun. Osceola will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee.







