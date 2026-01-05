Hustle Lose Overtime Contest against South Bay Lakers

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 125-121 in overtime by the South Bay Lakers (3-1) at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

Charlie Brown Jr. paced the Hustle with 22 points, seven assists and three steals. Nate Hinton tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tyler Burton contributed 19 points and eight rebounds. Lucas Williamson scored 16 points off the bench. Javon Small totaled 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Drew Timme led South Bay with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Kobe Bufkin recorded 26 points and two blocks. Bronny James registered 20 points and seven assists. Tevian Jones added 19 points off the bench. Kylor Kelley contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

After trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, Memphis fought back to tie the game at 68 at the halftime break. The Lakers opened the second half on a 25-10 run to take a 15-point lead in the third quarter. The Hustle closed the third on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to three. Kelley gave South Bay a 2-point lead with 15.8 seconds remaining following a layup. Lawson Lovering forced overtime after cleaning up a missed layup with an offensive rebound putback to tie the game at 118.

Bufkin opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer from the corner. Burton responded with a triple from the top of the key to tie the game at 121. South Bay answered with a block by Bufkin on the next Hustle possession, leading to a fastbreak jump shot by James. Bufkin blocked Burton's 11-foot attempt and took the ball coast-to-coast for the gamewinning layup as the Lakers reached the target score of 125.

Memphis shot a season-high 56.2 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers. The Hustle scored 30 points off turnovers. South Bay outscored Memphis 80-48 in the paint, shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

Memphis will conclude its three-game road trip with another contest against the Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. CT.

