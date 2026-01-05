Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars announced that Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been named the G League Player of the Month for December by the NBA G League. The honor marks the first Player of the Month award of Harkless' G League career.

Harkless (6-3, 196, UNLV) delivered one of the most productive months of his professional career in December. Appearing in 10 games (10 starts), the Jazz two-way guard averaged 28.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. He scored 20-or-more points in nine of those contests and topped the 30-point mark four times.

Harkless' highest-scoring performance of the month came on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, against the Memphis Hustle, when he poured in 39 points. He made a career-high 14 field goals on 22 attempts, shot 5-8 from beyond the arc, and went a perfect 3-3 from the free-throw line. He also added six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in the win.

The Jazz two-way guard was a pivotal force during the Salt Lake City Stars' Winter Showcase Championship run. He led the team in scoring across the three-game tournament, averaging 28.3 points per game, totaling 84 points while shooting 45.5% from the field and a perfect 16-16 at the free-throw line. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In the 137-112 championship victory over Raptors 905, Harkless scored 25 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc, converting all three of his free-throw attempts.

A native of San Bernardino, Calif., Harkless adds the G League Player of the Month honor to an already decorated resume. He was previously named to the 2025 All-Winter Showcase Team, earned 2024-25 NBA G League Most Improved Player honors, participated in the NBA G League Next Up Game during All-Star Weekend, and was selected to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League Second Team.







