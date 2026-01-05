Legends Fall in Tight Battle to Capitanes to Open Series

Mexico City, MX - The Texas Legends (3-5) dropped the first of their back-to-back matchups against the Mexico City Capitanes (4-2) Sunday afternoon, falling 118-113 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle at Arena CDMX.

Texas exploded for a 42-point second quarter to take a five-point lead into the half, but the Capitanes answered with consistent scoring on both ends of the floor and used a 33-point fourth quarter to pull away late. Mexico City outshot the Legends from deep, connecting on 15-of-37 from beyond the arc (40.5%) compared to Texas' 14-of-47 (29.8%).

Sheldon Edwards led the Legends with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, knocking down seven threes. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl anchored the frontcourt with 20 points and a team-high 14 rebounds, while Moussa Cisse added 14 points and 12 boards. Dalano Banton chipped in 17 points and dished out five assists, and Jordan Hall provided a spark off the bench with 12 points.

The Capitanes had five players in double figures, led by James Bouknight who finished with 22 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Boo Buie added 21 points and Andersson Garcia contributed 15 off the bench, while the home team finished shooting 50% from the field.

The Legends and Capitanes will square off again on Tuesday, January 6th, with tip-off set for 8:00PM CT. Fans can stream the game live on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA as the Legends look to bounce back and split the series.

