Herd Soar Past Skyhawks

Published on January 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the College Park Skyhawks 116-98.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance paced the Herd with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds. Cormac Ryan followed with 20 points.

The top scorers for the College Park Skyhawks were Malik Williams with 32 points and Tyler Polley with 20 points.

College Park struck first with a tip-in basket and back-to-back threes to grab an early 8-4 lead. Wisconsin answered with Cameron Martin's corner three and Cormac Ryan's mid-range jumper to move ahead 11-10. The Herd closed strong with Pete Nance drilling a three and Stephen Thompson Jr. finishing a cut to the rim to give Wisconsin a 26-21 advantage after one.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened the second quarter with a jumper, and Alex Antetokounmpo added a three as Wisconsin stretched the margin to 34-27. Mark Sears pushed the lead to eight with a fast-break layup and free throw, but College Park responded with a tip-in and a three to make it 34-32. Pete Nance answered with consecutive triples and two free throws, and Cormac Ryan connected on late layups to send the Herd into halftime up 54-45.

The Skyhawks came out firing, scoring inside and hitting a three to cut it to 59-52. Cormac Ryan answered with a three, and Pete Nance buried two more from deep to restore a double-digit cushion. Victor Oladipo added a corner three, and Stephen Thompson Jr. floated one in the lane as Wisconsin maintained control. Despite College Park's surge, the Herd closed strong with a Mark Sears' three and a Victor Oladipo's finger-roll, leading 86-74 after three quarters.

College Park opened with a layup and a three to trim the margin 89-79, but Stephen Thompson Jr. responded with a deep three and a driving finish. Victor Oladipo and Alex Antetokounmpo soared for a dunk each to keep the Herd in control. Mark Sears buried consecutive threes to push the lead 107-85. College Park hit a pair of late threes, but the Herd sealed a 116-98 victory.

The Herd will hit the road for a back-to-back series against the Long Island Nets starting on Thursday, January 8th, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and ESPN+.







