Jones III Named NBA G League Coach of the Month
Published on January 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
The NBA G League today announced that Raptors 905 head coach Drew Jones III has been named Kia NBA G League Coach of the Month for December.
Jones III earns his first career Coach of the Month award after leading the red and black to a league-best 12-0 record, including the 905's first-ever trip to the Winter Showcase Finals. The 905 entered the tournament as the number one seed.
In his second season as head coach, Jones III led Raptors 905 to a historic 14-0 start, setting a new league record for Tip-Off Tournament win streak. During this span, the 905 had the best defensive rating, 102.0, and net rating, 15.7, in the G League.
Jones III is the third coach in Raptors 905 history to win a Coach of the Month Award joining Patrick Mutombo (January 2022) and Jerry Stackhouse (December 2016).
