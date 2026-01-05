Gold Fall to Swarm at Home 125-100

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. (Jan. 3, 2026) - The Grand Rapids Gold (3-3) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-1) 125-100 at Van Andel Arena Saturday night. The Gold stayed in the game through the first quarter, holding onto a slim margin thanks to 20 first-half points from big man Moses Brown. The Swarm exploded for 44 points in the second quarter, and jumped out to a 29-point lead by the end of the half. Greensboro ultimately dominated the rebounding battle 59-40, and was able to maintain their big lead up to the final buzzer.

Moses Brown led the way for the Gold tonight with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. Javante McCoy contributed 18 points off the bench. Grand Rapids suffered a poor shooting performance tonight, shooting just 4-33 (12.1%) from three-point range.

Keyontae Johnson led the scoring for the Swarm with 28 points, followed close behind by Jaylen Sims, who added 25 points and 8 rebounds of his own. Johnson's 24 first-half points were the Swarm's catalyst in the win.

The Gold will seek redemption against the Swarm at Van Andel Arena on Monday, January 5, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.







