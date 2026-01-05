Gold Fall to Swarm at Home 125-100
Published on January 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. (Jan. 3, 2026) - The Grand Rapids Gold (3-3) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-1) 125-100 at Van Andel Arena Saturday night. The Gold stayed in the game through the first quarter, holding onto a slim margin thanks to 20 first-half points from big man Moses Brown. The Swarm exploded for 44 points in the second quarter, and jumped out to a 29-point lead by the end of the half. Greensboro ultimately dominated the rebounding battle 59-40, and was able to maintain their big lead up to the final buzzer.
Moses Brown led the way for the Gold tonight with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. Javante McCoy contributed 18 points off the bench. Grand Rapids suffered a poor shooting performance tonight, shooting just 4-33 (12.1%) from three-point range.
Keyontae Johnson led the scoring for the Swarm with 28 points, followed close behind by Jaylen Sims, who added 25 points and 8 rebounds of his own. Johnson's 24 first-half points were the Swarm's catalyst in the win.
The Gold will seek redemption against the Swarm at Van Andel Arena on Monday, January 5, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.
NBA G League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Hustle Lose Overtime Contest against South Bay Lakers - Memphis Hustle
- Gold Fall to Swarm at Home 125-100 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Jones III Named NBA G League Coach of the Month - Raptors 905
- Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Fall in Tight Battle to Capitanes to Open Series - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.