Salt Lake City Stars Acquire Returning Rights to Kavion Pippen

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired the returning rights to forward Kavion Pippen and a 2027 second-round pick from the Maine Celtics in exchange for guard Pedro Bradshaw.

Pippen (6-10, 240, Southern Illinois) was originally signed by the Golden State Warriors and allocated to the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2019. He has since spent time with the Austin Spurs (2019-20), Long Island Nets (2022-23), and most recently the Maine Celtics (2024-25). Across three NBA G League seasons, Pippen has averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.

Bradshaw appeared in four games for the Stars, averaging 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest.

The Stars return to action against the Rip City Remix in a back-to-back series, with the first game scheduled for 6:00 P.M. MT. tonight at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah and the second game tipping off at 6:00 P.M. MT on Jan. 3.







