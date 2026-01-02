Hustle Drop First Game of Road Trip to Stars

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, concluded the 2025 calendar year with a 144-130 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars (3-0) at Maverick Center in Utah.

Nate Hinton paced Memphis with 32 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 24 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Burton contributed 23 points and three steals. Evan Gilyard added 20 points off the bench. Jahmai Mashack contributed 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Elijah Harkless led the Stars with 39 points and eight assists. Sean East II added 24 points off the bench. John Tonje tallied 24 points. Cameron McGriff totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 12, Memphis fought back to take a two-point lead late in the second quarter. The Stars closed the first half on a 15-2 run to reclaim a double-digit lead. Salt Lake City led by as many as 23 in the second half.

Memphis scored 36 points off turnovers. The Hustle outscored the Stars 62-58 in the paint. Salt Lake City shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 16 3-pointers.

The Hustle will continue their three-game road trip with the first of two matchups against the South Bay Lakers at the UCLA Health Training Center in California on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. CT.

