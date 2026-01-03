Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105

CEDAR PARK, TX - After trailing by 24 points with 3:12 left in the third quarter, the Santa Cruz Warriors (4-2) orchestrated a 46-15 closing run to stun the Austin Spurs (1-4) with a 112-105 victory on Friday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Center Charles Bassey led all scorers with 34 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey shot 4-for-6 from behind the arc to collect 18 points, four assists, and three steals. Guard Chance McMillian totaled 15 points and six assists, while guard Trey Galloway came off the bench to record 13 points and five assists. Center Marques Bolden rounded out the Warriors' offensive effort with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Two-way guard David Jones Garcia led Austin with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Two-way forward Stanley Umude notched 19 points, and guard Kyle Mangas recorded 17 points and five rebounds. Center Osayi Osifo and guard Trey McGowens both fell just one point shy of double-digit scoring performances, logging nine points apiece and contributed a combined 11 rebounds.

Kinsey ignited the Warriors' offense early, burying three triples and accounting for 11 of the team's first 16 points to establish a 16-11 lead five minutes into the first quarter. Jones Garcia matched Kinsey's early offensive production with 11 points of his own, including seven from the charity stripe, to knot the game up, 23-23, with 3:42 left in the opening frame. Bassey secured four offensive rebounds in the first quarter, contributing an additional 11 points to give the Warriors a 34-32 edge after the first 12 minutes of action. Santa Cruz, shooting 1-for-8 to start the frame, logged just three points by the midway mark of the second quarter as the Spurs crept out to a 42-37 advantage. Bassey briefly erased Santa Cruz's deficit with seven straight points to cap off a 20-point, 10-rebound first-half double-double, but a 10-2 Austin swing to end the second quarter saw the home side take a 59-51 lead into halftime.

The Sea Dubs quickly minimized their margin to four points less than two minutes into the second half, but a 25-9 run by the opposition pushed the gap to 20 points by the 4:37 mark of the third quarter. Facing a game-high 24-point margin, Santa Cruz battled back with a 13-2 swing to close the period, trimming the lead to 92-79 heading into the final frame. The Warriors carried their momentum on both ends of the court into the final frame, holding Austin to 1-for-7 shooting to initiate another 13-2 surge to make it a two-point game, 94-92, with 8:12 left on the clock. Jones Garcia and Osifo worked in tandem to stave off the Warriors, combining to score all 13 fourth-quarter points for Austin; however, a collective 15 points from Galloway and Bassey knotted the game up at 105 apiece with 2:11 left to play. A three-pointer from the top of the key by Bassey gave the Warriors their first lead of the game since the 8:38 mark of the second quarter, 108-105, with 70 seconds left on the clock. A pair of free throws from Bassey, followed by a steal-and-slam from Kinsey, served as the knockout blow for Santa Cruz as they claimed a 112-105 comeback win.

