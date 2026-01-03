Stars Drop First Home Loss of the Season to Remix

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Rip City Remix 138-124 on Thursday night, marking the Stars' first home loss of the 2025-26 season. With the result, Salt Lake City now trails Rip City 2-1 in the season series.

The teams traded leads throughout much of the first quarter before Salt Lake City closed the period ahead 24-19. The Stars continued to build momentum in the second quarter, and a Steven Crowl layup at the 6:23 mark pushed the lead to 14, their largest advantage of the game.

Rip City responded with multiple runs and eventually tied the game in the third quarter. The Remix regained control down the stretch and pulled away in the fourth to secure the victory.

The Stars were led by Sean East II, who scored a team-high 25 points (10-17 FGM, 3-5 3PM) and added four assists in 32:22 off the bench. The performance marked the 12th time this season East II has scored 20 or more points.

Two-way guard Elijah Harkless added 22 points from the starting lineup. Cameron McGriff posted a season-high 21 points (6-13 FGM, 5-7 FTM) and grabbed a season-high, game-high-tying 11 rebounds (4 OR, 7 DR).

Rip City was led by Blake Hinson, who scored 35 points, followed by Andrew Carr with 26.

The Stars will look to even the series when they face the Remix again on Friday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The game will air on Jazz+.







