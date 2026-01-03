Raptors 905 Suffer First Loss of the Season

Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (5-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, dropped their first game of the season, after a historic 19-0 start. The San Diego Clippers (2-3) defeated the home team 114-110 Friday evening.

Alijah Martin led all scorers with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the matchup. For the Clippers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. put up a team-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block, shooting 10-of-11 from the field.

Olivier Sarr notched his second double-double of the season with 11 points, 18 rebounds, and two assists for the 905. San Diego received complimentary scoring from Jahmyl Telfort who contributed 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in the victory.

The Raptors 905 close out their home stand with a two-game series against the Noblesville Boom beginning Jan 6. Tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm. San Diego continues their road trip in Long Island, Sunday at 3:00 pm.







