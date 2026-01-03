Osceola Magic Comeback Falls Short in Windy City

Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Osceola Magic (4-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 128-121 loss to the Windy City Bulls (3-2) at NOW Arena on Friday night.

Magic forward Alex Morales continued his strong run to start the regular season, setting a career high in points for the second consecutive game, this time with 28. Morales also cemented himself in the Osceola Magic history books by becoming the all-time leader in steals at 144. He passes B.J. Johnson's mark of 141 after recording four steals against the Bulls.

Ruben Nembhard Jr. led Windy City with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. Former Magic guard Mac McClung scored 26 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to go along with his 10 assists.

The Magic struggled to find their offensive flow throughout the first half, only connecting on one of their 11 three-point attempts. However, they were able to force 19 first-half turnovers and trailed by only seven points heading into the break.

Windy City's lead swelled to 15 points during the early portion of the third quarter, but Osceola fought back and shot 53.6 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from behind the arc. Justin Minaya scored nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 in the quarter and Phillip Wheeler dropped in eight with two threes made.

The Magic opened the fourth on a 16-5 run and had a five-point lead with 7:20 left in the game. Momentum would swing back and forth between the two teams throughout the quarter, but McClung scored 14 points in the final five minutes to secure the win.

Up Next:

Osceola will square off against the Bulls again tomorrow, Saturday, January 3 at NOW Arena. Tipoff at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Game Notes:

With the start in tonight's game, forward Alex Morales appeared in his 100th regular season game for Osceola. He's currently second on the Magic all-time leaderboard in regular season games played, trailing Reggis Onwukamuche at 106 games played.

Reece Beekman tied his career high with three blocks.

Morales' four steals tied his career high for takeaways. He's recorded at least two steals in seven consecutive games dating back to December 16.

Justin Minaya recorded his second-straight game with four blocks.

In the NBA:

Orlando Magic two-way player Jamal Cain scored a season-high 11 points in Orlando's Wednesday afternoon game against the Indiana Pacers. It's the first double-digit game for Cain this season.

Holiday Jersey Auction:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/.







NBA G League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.