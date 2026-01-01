Stars End 2025 with Big Win over Hustle, Improve to 3-0 in the Regular Season
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars returned to action against the Memphis Hustle following their Winter Showcase championship and remained perfect in regular-season play with a 144-130 victory. The win marked Salt Lake City's first meeting with Memphis during the 2025-26 campaign and improved the Stars to 3-0.
The Stars and Hustle traded baskets early, but Salt Lake City pulled ahead with an 11-point advantage at the 5:39 mark of the first quarter following a Matthew Murrell three-pointer. Memphis responded and tied the game 58-58 with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter, but the Stars closed the half on a run to take a 71-60 lead. Salt Lake City maintained control the rest of the way and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless continued his dominant offensive stretch, leading all scorers with a season-high 39 points (14-22 FGM, 5-8 3PM, 3-3 FTM). Harkless also added a game-high eight assists and six rebounds. Two-way John Tonje followed with 26 points (10-16 FGM, 3-6 3PM), while Sean East II provided a spark off the bench with 24 points (5-9 FGM, 3-4 3PM).
Seven Stars finished in double figures. From the starting lineup, Harkless (39), Tonje (26), Cameron McGriff (15) and Justin Harmon (11) all scored 10-plus points. Off the bench, East II (24), Murrell (11) and Max Abmas (11) also reached double digits.
Memphis was led by Nate Hinton, who scored 32 points, while Charlie Brown Jr. added 24.
The 3-0 Stars stay in Salt Lake City to face the Rip City Remix in a back-to-back series, marking the third and fourth games against the Remix in the 2025-26 campaign. The first game is set for Friday, Jan. 2, at 6:00 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.
Postgame media availability with Head Coach Rick Higgins and Jazz Two-way player John Tonje can be found HERE. Highlights from tonight's 144-130 win can be found HERE.
HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)
STARS Harkless - 39 McGriff/Murrell - 10 Harkless - 8 .534 .471 .944 12-36-48
HUSTLE Hinton - 32 Hinton - 11 Mashack/Gilyard - 5 .485 .371 .700 11-27-38
