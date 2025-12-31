Raptors 905 Close out 2025 Undefeated

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (5-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, set a new league record winning 19 games straight, 14-0 in the Tip Off Tournament and 5-0 in the regular season, as they defeated the Westchester Knicks (1-4) 120-109 Tuesday evening.

AJ Lawson notches his first double-double of the season, putting up 21 points and 10 rebounds, along with three assists, a steal, and a block. Donovan Williams led the Knicks' effort with a game-high 33 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Alijah Martin flirted with a triple-double, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high eight assists in the victory. Tosan Evbuomwan contributed 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks for the Knicks.

The Raptors 905 open 2026 hosting the San Deigo Clippers Friday, January 2nd at 5:00 pm. Westchester returns home to host the Capital City Go-Go New Year's day, tip-off scheduled for 3:00pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 34 26 28 32 120 LAWSON 21 RODDY 11 MARTIN 8

KNICKS 24 36 21 28 109 WILLIAMS 33 ROBY 8 PATE 8







NBA G League Stories from December 31, 2025

