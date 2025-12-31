Legends Drop Second Straight to Swarm

Greensboro, NC - The Texas Legends (1-4) wrapped up their back-to-back against the Greensboro Swarm (4-1) with a tough 140-108 loss on New Year's Eve afternoon at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Miles Kelly led the way for Texas with 25 points, including four triples, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 22 points and 7 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge contributed 14 points, and Jordan Hall filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists off the bench.

The Swarm saw six players finish in double figures, paced by Jaylen Sims, who posted 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Eric Dixon knocked down five threes that led to 25 points off the bench, while Keyontae Johnson added 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Greensboro shot 55.7% from the field and 48.6% from deep, piling on 38 fourth-quarter points to pull away late.

The Legends will look to bounce back as they continue their road trip Friday night in Oklahoma City, taking on the Blue at Paycom Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00PM CT. The game will stream live on UEN, KFAA, and MavsTV.

