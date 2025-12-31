Coats Win: Delaware Storms Back over Iowa, 119-118

Delaware Blue Coats forward MarJon Beauchamp vs. the Iowa Wolves

WILMINGTON - DeAndre Williams converted a three-point play with 5.6 second left in regulation, which completed an 18-point comeback and lifted the Blue Coats (3-2) over the Iowa Wolves (3-2), 119-118, on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse.

"I thought our guys kept believing. That was the biggest thing," said Blue Coats Head Coach JP Clark. "We kept fighting, we stayed together, and we played until the finish.

On assignment from Philadelphia, Johni Broome scored 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with five assists and three blocked shots. Two-way player MarJon Beauchamp led all scorers with 34 points including a season-high eight three-point field goals. Kennedy Chandler dished out 14 assists to along with 11 points.

Delaware separated from the pack early, taking a 19-point lead in the first half. The Wolves clawed all the way back and took a one-point lead into the halftime break, 61-60. Iowa's lead stretched to as many as 18 points midway through the second half, but Delaware crept back and cut it to seven with just under two minutes to play in regulation.

The Blue Coats defense did not allow the Wolves to score another basket from the two-minute mark on.

Delaware played with pace throughout, scoring 27 fast-break points to Iowa's 10.

The Blue Coats continue the current homestand this weekend by hosting the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).

