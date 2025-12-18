Grand Rapids Gold to Compete in Winter Showcase Tournament
Published on December 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will begin play in the G League Winter Showcase on Friday, December 19, after finishing first in the Central Division and qualifying for the tournament for the second consecutive season.
As one of eight teams to qualify, the Gold will compete in the tournament-style event in Orlando, Florida. Grand Rapids earned the No. 5 seed and will face the fourth-seeded Greensboro Swarm in the first round on Friday at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The tournament continues with subsequent rounds featuring the remaining teams.
This marks the second consecutive Winter Showcase appearance for the Gold. In 2024, Grand Rapids entered as the eighth seed and upset top-seeded Oklahoma City in the opening round before falling to eventual champion Westchester in the semifinals.
The G League Winter Showcase runs from December 19-22, with games airing on NBA TV, ESPN+ and ESPNU.
NBA G League Stories from December 18, 2025
- Grand Rapids Gold to Compete in Winter Showcase Tournament - Grand Rapids Gold
- Raptors 905 to Compete in First-Ever Winter Showcase Cup Tournament - Raptors 905
- Charge to Begin 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase in Orlando - Cleveland Charge
- Iowa Wolves Introduce New Partnership Initiative: Champions of the Community - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Grand Rapids Gold to Compete in Winter Showcase Tournament
- Gold Fall Short to Bulls 139-134 at Home
- Gold Set Franchise Record in 142-129 Win over the Bulls
- Gold Take Second Consecutive Win over Iowa
- Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan