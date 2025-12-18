Grand Rapids Gold to Compete in Winter Showcase Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will begin play in the G League Winter Showcase on Friday, December 19, after finishing first in the Central Division and qualifying for the tournament for the second consecutive season.

As one of eight teams to qualify, the Gold will compete in the tournament-style event in Orlando, Florida. Grand Rapids earned the No. 5 seed and will face the fourth-seeded Greensboro Swarm in the first round on Friday at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The tournament continues with subsequent rounds featuring the remaining teams.

This marks the second consecutive Winter Showcase appearance for the Gold. In 2024, Grand Rapids entered as the eighth seed and upset top-seeded Oklahoma City in the opening round before falling to eventual champion Westchester in the semifinals.

The G League Winter Showcase runs from December 19-22, with games airing on NBA TV, ESPN+ and ESPNU.







