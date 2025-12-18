Charge to Begin 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge will play their first two games of their regular season at the 2025 NBA G League Showcase at Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The Charge will play their first contest against the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) on Friday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+, with their second game the following day on Saturday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. versus the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers) on the NBA App.

After the Charge finished the Showcase Cup portion of their season with an 8-6 record, all NBA G League teams had their record reset to 0-0 and will play two games over December 19-22. Eight teams will compete in the Winter Showcase Tournament, a single-game-elimination, winner-take-all competition where the winning team will receive a $100,000 prize. While the Charge did not qualify for the tournament, their two games at the Showcase will begin the 36-game regular season. Fans can listen to both games live with the Voice of the Charge, Scott Zurilla, calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

The Charge return to Cleveland Public Hall and will combine with a childhood classic, Backyard Basketball, to become the Cleveland Melonheads for their next home game on Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special edition Pablo Sanchez Backyard Basketball bobble card! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

