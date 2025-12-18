Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Franco Miller Jr.
Published on December 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Franco Miller Jr. from the available player pool, it was announced today. In a related move, the Warriors waived guard Issac McBride.
Miller Jr., a 6'3" guard, appeared on Santa Cruz's training camp roster after being drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft. The Bahamas native spent the 2024-25 season with Fibwi Palma in Spain's Primera FEB league after a five-year college career at Ole Miss (2019-20) and Florida Gulf Coast (2020-24). Across 110 collegiate appearances (16 starts), Miller Jr. notched career averages of 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.
McBride, who was acquired from the available player pool by the Warriors on Tuesday, December 2, appeared in four games (one start) for Santa Cruz this season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game. The guard had a five-year collegiate career at Vanderbilt (2020-21) and Oral Roberts (2021-25), with career averages of 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per game across 147 appearances (104 starts).
Miller Jr. will wear #27 for the Warriors and will be with the team at the NBA G League Winter Showcase this weekend in Orlando, Florida.
The Warriors will open the 2025-26 NBA G League regular season against the Delaware Blue Coats at the Winter Showcase on Friday, December 19. Tip-off against the Blue Coats is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
