Salt Lake City Stars Announce 2025 Winter Showcase Tournament Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, finished the 2025 Tip-Off Tournament portion of the G League season with a franchise best 12-2 record, tied for the second-best mark in the G League. As winners of the West Region, SLC qualifies to compete in the Winter Showcase Tournament, the G League's in-season tournament that will be played at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Dec. 19-22.

The Stars enter the Winter Showcase Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and will face the seventh-seeded Maine Celtics (9-5) in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 12:30 P.M. MT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

The annual Winter Showcase Tournament is a single-elimination, winner-take-all competition featuring the top eight teams in the league and the champion will receive a $100,000 prize.

The Stars, who own the league's top offensive rating and are averaging 133.6 points per game, are led by Jazz two-way players Elijah Harkless, Oscar Tshiebwe, and John Tonje, along with NBA veteran big man Mo Bamba. In addition, Jazz roster players Walter Clayton Jr., Isaiah Collier, Taylor Hendricks, and Cody Williams have each spent time on assignment with the Stars thus far this season.

Salt Lake City is looking to reclaim the G League Winter Showcase title for the first time since winning the league's inaugural Showcase Cup Championship in 2019.

Below is the complete 2025 Winter Showcase Tournament schedule:

Round Date Matchup Time Broadcast

Quarterfinal - Game 1 Dec. 19 #3 Austin vs. #6 Stockton 12:00 pm ESPNU

Quarterfinal - Game 2 Dec. 19 #4 Greensboro vs. #5 Grand Rapids 1:00 pm NBA TV

Quarterfinal - Game 3 Dec. 19 #2 Salt Lake City vs. #7 Maine 2:30 pm ESPNU

Quarterfinal - Game 4 Dec. 19 #1 Raptors 905 vs. #8 San Diego 3:30 pm NBA TV

Semifinal Dec. 21 G2 Winner vs. G4 Winner 1:00 pm ESPNU

Semifinal Dec. 21 G1 Winner vs. G3 Winner 3:30 pm ESPNU

Championship Dec. 22 Semifinal Winners 6:30 pm ESPNU







