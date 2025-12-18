Raptors 905 to Compete in First-Ever Winter Showcase Cup Tournament

Published on December 18, 2025

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, will make their Winter Showcase Cup Tournament debut in their quarter-finals match-up against the number eight seed San Diego Clippers on Friday, Dec. 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBA TV.

The 905 clinched the number one seed in the tournament by going undefeated (14-0) in Tip-Off Tournament play, setting an NBA G League record for most consecutive wins to start a season. The previous record was 10 straight games by the Memphis Hustle during the 2019-20 season. Raptors 905 enter play ranked first in defensive rating (102.0) and third in offensive rating (118.6). The 905 also lead the NBA G League in field goal percentage (.505).

The Showcase Cup features the top eight teams from the Tip-Off Tournament in a single-game-elimination, winner-take-all competition where the winning team will receive a $100,000 prize.

The tournament is part of the NBA G League Winter Showcase, an annual in-season scouting event, when all teams converge in one city to play in front of NBA general managers and player personnel executives from all 30 NBA teams. The 2025 event, which takes place Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida, will mark the 21st Showcase, featuring 31 games over four days spread across two courts.







