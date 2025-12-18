Iowa Wolves Introduce New Partnership Initiative: Champions of the Community

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves have introduced a new initiative: Champions of the Community. With the support of the first two founding partners, Casey's and MidAmerican Energy Company, the Champions of the Community program is a fully-integrated, multi-year opportunity that extends beyond the court and into the community.

The Champions of the Community programming will focus on five pillars selected for the direct impact each pillar makes on the lives of those that call Iowa home. The five pillars include: education, health and wellness, social justice and equity, environment and sustainability, and the arts. These pillars are the foundation of the work the Iowa Wolves and the Champions of the Community partners are committed to.

"The mission of this program is to elevate, advance, and support our community through the power of sports," said Drew Van Meeteren, President of Business Operations for the Iowa Wolves. "The importance of community involvement continues to be at the forefront of everything we do and we are excited to launch this initiative with the support of Casey's and MidAmerican Energy. We intend to expand our community programming and involvement every year, welcoming additional partners to become a Champion of the Community."

"Casey's is proud to show up for the communities we serve every day, and we're grateful to our partners at the Iowa Wolves who share our mission to support our neighbors," said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Casey's. "We look forward to bringing this program to life and making a real impact across Iowa, where thousands of our team members call home."

"This partnership with the Iowa Wolves is another opportunity for MidAmerican Energy to give back and make a difference in Iowa through our CARES program. Teaming up with the Wolves through the Champions of Community program, brings our employee volunteers CARES Crews together to support activities to help communities be strong, vibrant and thriving," stated Kathryn Kunert, Vice President Economic Connections and Integration, MidAmerican Energy.

