Harper Jr. Explodes in 4th as Maine Celtics Win

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Celtics connected on a season-high 19 three pointers, including five each from Ron Harper Jr., Jalen Bridges and Kameron Warrens en route to a 127-116 win over Long Island Saturday night.

Maine improves to 2-3 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament as it sweeps Long Island in the home-opening series. The Nets fall to 1-3 with the loss.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, shooting 10-20 from the floor and 5-13 from three. Kendall Brown scored 24 for the Celtics on 10-14 shooting. Kameron Warrens scored a new career-high 21 points off the Maine bench, going 5-8 from three. Jalen Bridges also matched a team-high with five threes and finished with 17 points. Amari Williams posted a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with nine points. As a team, the Celtics shot 43.2% (19-44) from three and 50.6% (45-89) from the floor.

Danny Wolf scored a team-best 26 points for Long Island, going 10-16 from the field and connecting on four threes. Nate Williams posted 24 points for the Nets to go along with eight rebounds. Trevon Scott notched a double-double for Long Island with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Nets shot it 29.7% (11-37) from three in the loss and turned it over 22 times, which led to 28 Maine points.

Long Island jumped out to an early lead. The Nets began the game on an 8-0 run, with the Celtics starting 0-7 from the floor. After a slow start, the Maine offense began to come to life. Behind five threes, the C's rallied to tie the game at 24-24, pulling even on a Warrens triple. But the Nets closed the quarter strong. Long Island finished the opening period on a 9-2 run and led 33-26 after one.

To begin the second, Max Shulga sparked a comeback. The guard scored seven consecutive points to bring the Celtics within two at 35-33, with 10:22 to go in the half. After the teams went back and forth, a Warrens three with 3:32 to go in the second gave Maine its first lead at 51-48. The Celtics held that lead and led by three, 63-60, at the half. Maine shot 49% (25-51) from the field in the first half and 41.7% (10-24) from beyond the arc. Kendall Brown led the Celtics in scoring at the half with 15 on 6-8 shooting. Danny Wolf and Nate Williams both poured in 16 points in the first half for Long Island.

The Celtics came out swinging to begin the second half. Maine opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run and forced a Long Island timeout when a Warrens dunk extended the C's lead to 78-67 with 8:07 to go in the period. Warrens again connected from three with 7:07 to play in the third to give the Celtics their largest lead at 12, 81-69. With 5:29 to play in the third, a Harper Jr. jumper matched that 12-point lead, making it 85-73. But the Nets did not go away. Long Island outscored Maine 13-7 to close the quarter and trailed 92-86 going to the fourth.

Maine exploded to begin the fourth, opening the quarter on a 16-6 run thanks to three triples from Harper Jr. His third from beyond the arc in that stretch lifted Maine to a game-high 16-point lead at 108-92 with 8:05 to play. Harper Jr. racked up 19 points in the final quarter on Saturday night. The Celtics held that 16-point advantage at 118-102 with 3:27 to go before a late Long Island push. With 1:08 to play, a Nolan Traore basket cut the Maine lead down to eight at 124-116. But that was the closest the Nets got. Three Harper Jr. free throws put the game away, clinching the 127-116 victory.

The Celtics' four-game homestand continues on Friday, November 21 when Maine welcomes Delaware to the Portland Expo for a 7 p.m. start.







