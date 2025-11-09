Maine Celtics Fall in Final Seconds

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A fourth quarter comeback came up short as the Maine Celtics lost to the Greensboro Swarm, 122-120 on Saturday night. The Swarm sweep the two game series, with Maine losing by just two points in each contest.

Trailing 117-105 with just four minutes remaining in the game, Celtics Two-Way player Ron Harper Jr. led Maine on a 15-0 run to put the Celtics in front, 120-117 with less than a minute to go. Harper Jr. made three of his five total three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game. Greensboro scored the final five points, including a game-winning three by Tidjane Salaün with 8.7 seconds left in the game.

Harper Jr. led Maine with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Amari Williams racked up 25 points on 10-11 shooting from the floor He also grabbed 10 boards and dished out four assists. Wendell Moore Jr. added 15 points and Jalen Bridges scored 13 points in the loss for Maine. The Celtics shot 41-75 (54.7%) from the floor and 7-28 (25%) from three.

Antonio Reeves and Jaylen Sims each scored 22 points to lead the scoring for Greensboro. Keyontae Johnson added 21 and Salaün finished with 19. Reeves and Salaün accounted for 11 of Greensboro's 19 made three-pointers on the night. Overall, the Swarm shot 43-85 (50.6%) from the floor and 19-38 (50%) from three.

Maine started things off with a bang. Harper Jr. dumped it down low to Williams who drove to the lane for a thunderous slam. Moments later, Williams returned the favor when he found Harper Jr. for his first triple of the night to put Maine in front, 5-2. With seven minutes to play in the opening quarter, Williams made the Swarm pay again with a two-handed slam to put Maine up 15-9. Williams was 4-4 from the floor with eight points and two assists to lead Maine in the first. Hayden Gray slashed through the lane and converted on a tough layup to extend Maine's lead to seven, 25-18 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. Former Maine Celtic and Greensboro guard DJ Rodman connected on a corner three in the final minute as Maine held 29-27 lead over the Swarm through the one.

Gray scored five consecutive points early in the second quarter to extend Maine's lead back to seven points at 36-29. Harper Jr. drove the full length of the floor and scored at the rim to give Maine a 42-34 lead with 9:01 left in the quarter. The Swarm responded with a 6-0 run and trailed Maine by just two with 6:41 to go. A Johnson free throw pulled Greensboro within one, but Wendell Moore Jr. delivered the answer for Maine with a tough basket at the cup plus the foul to put the Celtics up 55-51 with 2:31 left in the quarter. Greensboro's Johnson scored at the halftime buzzer on an offensive putback as the Celtics led the Swarm 64-58 at the break. Maine led by as many as nine in the first half.

Greensboro's Jaylen Sims stepped into a long three to pull the Swarm within two, 72-70 with nine minutes left in the third. Antonio Reeves knocked down his third shot from distance to give the Swarm their first lead of the second half, 77-76 with seven minutes remaining. Both teams struggled to create separation from the other, but Williams continued to dominate in the paint. The Two-Way player powered to the cup and finished through the contact to put Maine up 90-87 on the three-point play. Greensboro scored the next four points and led the Celtics 91-90 through three quarters.

Reeves connected on his fourth three of the game with 10:40 left to extend Greensboro's lead to four. Harper Jr. responded with a crucial three to pull Maine back within one with 9:58 to go. With 9:12 remaining, Reeves hit another long ball as the Swarm grew their lead to nine, 106-97. Greensboro found Josiah Allick in transition to extend their lead to 11 with 6:30 to go in the game. Reeves was on fire in the fourth and buried his sixth three of the night to put the Swarm in front 117-105 with under four minutes to play. Maine had one more run left in them. After a timeout by the Celtics, Max Shulga found Harper Jr. for a quick three to pull Maine within five. A made free throw by Shulga cut the deficit down to three, 117-114 with two minutes remaining. With 1:24 left, Harper Jr. knocked down another long ball to tie the game at 117. The Celtics Two-Way player was unconscious, as Harper Jr. buried his fifth triple of the game to lead Maine on a 15-0 run and claim a 120-117 lead with 51.7 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing possession, Isaih Moore soared for a slam to cut it to one with 39 seconds remaining. After Maine came up empty on offense, Tidjane Salaün took the lead back for the Swarm on a corner three to lead 122-120 with 8.7 seconds to go. The Celtics weren't able to get a shot off in the final seconds and fell for the second consecutive night in heartbreaking fashion, 122-120 in Greensboro.

The Maine Celtics return to action on November 12 on the road against Raptors 905. They will return home to the Portland Expo on November 14 against the Long Island Nets.







