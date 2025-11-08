Blue Coats Beat Knicks, 134-113

Delaware Blue Coats forward Dominick Barlow dunks against the Westchester Knicks

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (1-0) defeated the Westchester Knicks (0-1), 134-113, on Saturday, November 8 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The Blue Coats opened the 2025-26 season with pace, scoring 41 of their 79 first half points in the opening quarter. Delaware was led by a balanced offensive attack as every player that suited up for the Blue Coats scored in double figures.

MarJon Beauchamp and Malcolm Hill led the team in scoring, each putting up 20 points apiece. Guard Kennedy Chandler posted a double-double in his first game with the Coats, putting up 19 points and 12 assists. Two-way player Hunter Sallis scored 15 points with 5 rebounds and assists, while newly assigned 76ers Forward Johni Broome scored 12 points in 21 minutes of action.

Defense led the way for the Blue Coats as Delaware forced 30 turnovers on 16 steals. Former Memphis Tiger DeAndre Williams had a game-high 7 steals off the bench for the Blue Coats.

Former G League Ignite Guard Dink Pate led Westchester in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Similar to the Blue Coats, the Knicks offense was spread across the team with seven players scoring in double figures. The Knicks controlled the paint with 56 rebounds to the Blue Coats 37, along with 22 second chance points.

The Coats will hit the hardwood again on Thursday, November 13 when the Greensboro Swarm come to town for a back-to-back trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

