Santa Cruz Warriors Drop Opening Night Match, 120-107, to the Rip City Remix

Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (0-1) opened the 2025-26 NBA G League season with a 120-107 loss to the Rip City Remix (1-0) on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Six Warriors recorded double-digit scoring performances, led by guard LJ Cryer, who finished with a game-high 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Forward Jack Clark came off the bench to record 17 points and four rebounds. Center Marques Bolden and guard Trey Galloway both scored 15 points, Bolden grabbing eight rebounds with Galloway notching three steals. Two-way forward Jackson Rowe and guard Michael O'Connell rounded out the Sea Dubs' scoring effort with 10 points apiece.

Forward Blake Hinson led Rip City with 24 points, with two-way guard Javonte Cooke following close behind with 20 points of his own. Forward Dillon Jones recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Guard Sean Pedulla and forward-center Alex Reese combined for 30 points, scoring 17 points and 13 points, respectively.

After falling behind by seven points to start the contest, guard Taevion Kinsey opened the scoring for the Warriors' 2025-26 season with a strong layup, delivered with two defenders draped over him. Hinson handled the brunt of the Remix's offensive workload through the first six minutes of the opening frame, scoring 13 of the team's first 24 points to take a 14-point advantage. Clark and forward Ja'Vier Francis provided the Warriors with a scoring spark off the bench, combining for 13 points in the frame; however, Rip City held on to a 40-24 lead going into the second quarter. The Warriors and Remix traded baskets early in the second frame, as the Sea Dubs continued to trail by 17 points six minutes in. Clark continued to lead the Warriors with a team-high 12 points in the first half, but Rip City saw three players score 10-plus points in the first 24 minutes of the game as they claimed a 70-48 lead heading into the halftime break.

The Warriors found their footing in the third quarter, initiating an eight-minute 22-10 run thanks to a trio of threes from Cryer to make it an 80-70 ballgame. The Sea Dubs held the Remix to 2-of-13 shooting from behind the arc in the third quarter; however, eight players recorded a basket for Rip City in the frame, giving them a 94-74 lead after three quarters. Santa Cruz worked quickly to regain control early in the final frame, erupting on a 16-5 run to make it a nine-point game with 7:40 left to play. An 11-4 swing back in the Remix's favor gave the visiting side a 110-94 lead with just under six minutes left on the clock. Rip City held Santa Cruz's late-game charge at bay and claimed a 120-107 victory on Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

The Warriors will host the Remix again tomorrow night, Saturday, November 8, at 7 p.m. for the second half of their Opening Weekend back-to-back set at Kaiser Permanente Arena.







