Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced today the team's 2025-26 training camp roster. Training camp will begin Monday, October 27, and run through Thursday, November 6.
The 17-man training camp roster includes Golden State Warriors' two-way players Jackson Rowe, Pat Spencer, and Alex Toohey. The complete 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors training camp roster is listed below:
The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Rip City Remix at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set to open the 2025-26 NBA G League season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Fans in attendance on Opening Night (Nov. 7) will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, with the first 1,000 fans in attendance on November 8 set to receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.
Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Player Profile: Tamar Bates - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Curtis Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Player Profile: Spencer Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Select Ethan Taylor, Derrin Boyd, and Franco Miller Jr. in the 2025 NBA G League Draft - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Gold Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Valley Suns
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster - Long Island Nets
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Birmingham Squadron
- Single-Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Herd Season on Sale Now - Wisconsin Herd
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce Training Camp Roster - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Santa Cruz Warriors Select Ethan Taylor, Derrin Boyd, and Franco Miller Jr. in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Returning Right to Forward Marcus Domask from Windy City Bulls
- Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Santa Clara Men's Basketball Matchups against North Texas and Loyola Chicago this December
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff