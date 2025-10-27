Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced today the team's 2025-26 training camp roster. Training camp will begin Monday, October 27, and run through Thursday, November 6.

The 17-man training camp roster includes Golden State Warriors' two-way players Jackson Rowe, Pat Spencer, and Alex Toohey. The complete 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors training camp roster is listed below:

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Rip City Remix at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set to open the 2025-26 NBA G League season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Fans in attendance on Opening Night (Nov. 7) will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, with the first 1,000 fans in attendance on November 8 set to receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.

