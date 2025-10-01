Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff

Published on October 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors have announced the coaching staff under first-year Head Coach Lainn Wilson for the 2025-26 NBA G League season. Tyler Larson and Stephen Frankoski have both been named Assistant Coaches, joining Hilton Armstrong, who returns from last season's coaching staff. The Golden State and Santa Cruz Warriors have also announced other promotions and additions within their basketball operations departments ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Larson rejoins the Santa Cruz coaching staff after spending the last two years as an assistant coach/director of player development for the University of Utah's men's basketball team. Prior to his time in Utah, he served as an assistant/player development coach for the Sea Dubs during the 2022-23 season. Larson was also named video coordinator for Golden State's 2023 NBA Summer League team. The Bay Area native had a seven-year professional basketball career overseas (2015-22) after playing four years of collegiate basketball at Casper College (2010-12) and the University of South Dakota (2013-15), where he earned a degree in communications and sociology.

Frankoski joins the Warriors after serving as an assistant coach for Stanford's men's basketball team last season. Prior to his time at Stanford, he served as the director of player development for the men's basketball team at Washington State for four seasons (2020-24). Frankoski spent four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-20) as an assistant player development coach and assistant video coordinator. Working under Head Coach Tyronn Lue, Frankoski helped the Cavaliers to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018. The New Jersey native played four years of collegiate basketball at Columbia University (2010-2015), where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and later an MBA degree from Washington State in 2023.

Additionally, Rogene Tagoca has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer after spending the past three seasons as an assistant athletic trainer for the Sea Dubs. Leah Jankowski has been named Associate Head Athletic Trainer following five years as an associate athletic trainer at Marquette University. Constantine Kutson joins the Santa Cruz staff as Head Performance Coach after spending time working for the Bucks, Thunder, Pistons, and Pacers. The Santa Cruz Warriors have also hired Logan Power as a Basketball Operations/Coaching Associate, joining Alec Vucinich, who returns from last year's staff..

The Golden State Warriors have announced the promotion of six former Santa Cruz Warriors employees. Nicholas Kerr has been promoted to Assistant Coach after serving as head coach in Santa Cruz for the past two seasons. David Fatoki has been promoted to Vice President, Basketball Development following four seasons as Santa Cruz's general manager. Shannon Stabler has been named Senior Manager, Player Development after spending last season as assistant general manager in Santa Cruz. Ben Stelzer has been named Head Video Coordinator after serving as an assistant coach in Santa Cruz last season, while Mark Tollefsen has been named Video Coordinator, Player Development following one season with the Sea Dubs as a basketball operations/coaching associate. Lastly, Cody Hamane has been named Performance Coach after spending last season as head performance coach in Santa Cruz.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.