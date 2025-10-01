Grand Rapids Gold Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today that single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are officially on sale.

The Gold tip off their fourth season at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against the Noblesville Boom. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive LED Thundersticks, courtesy of AlumniFi.

Ticket Options:

Single-Game Tickets: Pick the games that fit your schedule.

Season Ticket Memberships: Choose from full-season, half-season, or 6-game plans and enjoy exclusive perks like priority seating, merchandise discounts, guaranteed giveaways, and invitations to special events.

Group Packages: Perfect for families, friends, or businesses, group outings offer discounted pricing, unique game-day experiences, and the support of a dedicated Gold representative.

To purchase tickets or explore available packages, fans can visit grandrapidsgold.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.