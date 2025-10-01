Grand Rapids Gold Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today that single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are officially on sale.
The Gold tip off their fourth season at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against the Noblesville Boom. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive LED Thundersticks, courtesy of AlumniFi.
Ticket Options:
Single-Game Tickets: Pick the games that fit your schedule.
Season Ticket Memberships: Choose from full-season, half-season, or 6-game plans and enjoy exclusive perks like priority seating, merchandise discounts, guaranteed giveaways, and invitations to special events.
Group Packages: Perfect for families, friends, or businesses, group outings offer discounted pricing, unique game-day experiences, and the support of a dedicated Gold representative.
To purchase tickets or explore available packages, fans can visit grandrapidsgold.com.
