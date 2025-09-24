Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced the 2025-26 promotional schedule, featuring nine specialty theme nights and four promotional nights.

The season tips off with the Home Opener on Friday, November 7 at 7 PM, featuring a LED Thundersticks Giveaway, presented by AlumniFi.

This year's schedule includes the return of Paw Patrol Day, Flint Tropics Night, and Star Wars Night. The team will also debut two brand-new themes: Princess Night and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day.

Season-long promotions include:

BOGO Ticket Tuesdays

$2 Beer & $2 Hot Dogs - Thursdays and Fridays

Family 4-Pack Sundays - four tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $56

99¢ Ice Cream and Pepsi specials on Sundays

Tickets will go on sale next week.







