Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
Published on September 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced the 2025-26 promotional schedule, featuring nine specialty theme nights and four promotional nights.
The season tips off with the Home Opener on Friday, November 7 at 7 PM, featuring a LED Thundersticks Giveaway, presented by AlumniFi.
This year's schedule includes the return of Paw Patrol Day, Flint Tropics Night, and Star Wars Night. The team will also debut two brand-new themes: Princess Night and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day.
Season-long promotions include:
BOGO Ticket Tuesdays
$2 Beer & $2 Hot Dogs - Thursdays and Fridays
Family 4-Pack Sundays - four tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $56
99¢ Ice Cream and Pepsi specials on Sundays
Tickets will go on sale next week.
