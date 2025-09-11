Gold Acquire Moses Brown from Westchester Knicks in Three-Team Trade

Published on September 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired Center Moses Brown from the Westchester Knicks. In exchange, the Gold will send the returning player rights of Jahmir Young to the Sioux Falls Skyforce and a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to the Westchester Knicks. The Skyforce will send the returning player rights of Bryson Warren to the Westchester Knicks.

Brown, a 7-foot-2 center from UCLA, began his professional career in 2019 with the Portland Trail Blazers as an undrafted free agent. He has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets, while also spending time in the NBA G League.

He helped Westchester win the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase title, including a victory over Grand Rapids, and set the G League playoff record with 26 rebounds in a game against the Maine Celtics. Brown averaged 18.3 points and 16.7 rebounds per game this past season with the Westchester Knicks. He earned All-NBA G League First Team and All-Defensive Team honors in 2021, and most recently competed with the Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA Summer League.







