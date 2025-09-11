Iowa Wolves Name Mahmoud Abdelfattah Head Coach

Published on September 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves today named Mahmoud Abdelfattah (mah-MOOD AHB-dehl-FAH-tah) as Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves, the team's G League affiliate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mahmoud Abdelfattah as the next Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves and welcome him to the Timberwolves family," said Timberwolves General Manager Matt Lloyd. "He brings a wealth of G League, NBA, and international coaching experience that will enhance the Iowa program, benefitting both players and staff. We welcome Mahmoud and his family to the organization."

Most recently, Abdelfattah spent the 2023-24 season as the Head Coach of the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League. Prior to his time with the Kings, the Chicago native spent four seasons (2019-2023) in the Houston Rockets organization, joining the Rockets NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers as an assistant coach during the Vipers 2019 NBA G League Championship season.

Abdelfattah was promoted to Head Coach of the Vipers ahead of the 2019-20 season and led the team to the 2022 NBA G League Championship while earning 2022 NBA G League Coach of the Year honors. Following the Vipers 2022 championship season, he joined the Rockets staff as an assistant coach during the 2022-23 season.

"I am blessed to be named the Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves and to be a part of the Timberwolves organization." said Abdelfattah. "I'm excited to help develop our players on and off the court. My family and I look forward to being a part of the Des Moines community and can't wait to see everyone at Casey's Center!"

Abdelfattah began his coaching career as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State University from 2013-2017, where he also played basketball during the 2009-10 season, helping the Huskies advance to the NCAA DII Final Four as a senior.

This past August, Abdelfattah served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball's AmeriCup Qualifying Team during the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Managua, Nicaragua.







