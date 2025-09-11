Santa Cruz Warriors Name Zach Harris General Manager

September 11, 2025

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have promoted Zach Harris to general manager ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Additionally, Noah Robotham has been promoted to assistant general manager. The entire Santa Cruz Warriors 2025-26 coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Harris is entering his second season with the Santa Cruz Warriors after serving as an assistant general manager last year, a season that saw a franchise-record six players receive NBA call-ups to Golden State. Harris joined the Warriors organization with four years of NBA G League experience, working for the Grand Rapids Gold as a basketball strategy coordinator for the 2022-23 season, the Capital City Go-Go as a basketball operations assistant from 2018-20, and interning for the Iowa Wolves in 2017. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Kentucky in 2017, where he also worked as a manager for the men's basketball team.

Robotham is entering his third season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, having spent last year as the team's manager of basketball operations. In his first season with the Warriors in 2023-24, he served as a coaching associate and basketball operations coordinator. Additionally, Robotham served as an assistant coach for Golden State's 2024 NBA Summer League team. Prior to Santa Cruz, Robotham was a video analysis and charting associate for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023. Robotham played collegiate basketball for the University of Akron from 2014-17, where he was named to the 2014-15 MAC All-Freshman Team, and the University of Las Vegas from 2018-19, leading the Mountain West Conference in assists per game (5.0) in his lone season with the Rebels.

The promotions of Harris and Robotham come as former general manager David Fatoki and assistant general manager Shannon Stabler transition to new roles within the Golden State Warriors' basketball operations department.

