Skyforce Acquires Jahmir Young

Published on September 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce has acquired the returning player rights to guard Jahmir Young from the Grand Rapids Gold in a three-team trade. As part of the deal, guard Bryson Warren was sent from Sioux Falls to the Westchester Knicks, while center Moses Brown was traded to Grand Rapids. Additionally, Westchester received a 2026 NBA G League first round pick from Grand Rapids (via the Stockton Kings), as well.

Young, a 6-2, 185-pound guard out of Maryland, went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft before signing an Exhibit-10 Contract with the Denver Nuggets. He was allocated to Grand Rapids ahead of the 2024-25 season, where he appeared in 30 games and averaged 22.4 points on 47.8 FG%, along with 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game. His performance earned him an NBA Call-Up with the Chicago Bulls and Windy City Bulls on a Two-Way Contract. In 13 games with Windy City, Young produced 20.0 points on 44.5 FG% (39.7 3P%), 4.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. He also competed in five NBA 2K26 Summer League contests with the Bulls, averaging 13.6 points on 53.5 FG% (56.3 3P%), 1.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.8 steals in 20.1 minutes. His stint was highlighted by a 37-point performance (12-17 FGA, 6-7 3PA) against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 16, 2025. He was waived by Chicago on July 19 and officially became a free agent on July 21. Before turning professional, Young played 152 collegiate games between the University of Charlotte 49ers (2019-22) and the University of Maryland Terrapins (2022-24). Across four seasons, he averaged 17.3 points on 42.7 FG% (33.7 3P%), 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game. Young was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year and earned All-Freshman Team honors in 2019-20 after averaging 12.5 points on 42.6 FG% (37.3 3P%), 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 32.2 minutes across 29 games. He capped his collegiate career with All-Big Ten honors in 2023-24, earning First Team recognition from the media and Second Team recognition from coaches after averaging 20.4 points on 40.4 FG%, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes over 32 appearances.







