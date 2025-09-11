Westchester Knicks Acquire Bryson Warren in Three-Team Trade

Published on September 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have acquired the Returning Player Rights to Bryson Warren from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in a three-team trade that also includes a first-round pick (from STO) in the 2026 NBA G League draft from the Grand Rapids Gold. As part of the deal, the Westchester Knicks will send the Returning Player Rights to Moses Brown to the Grand Rapids Gold and the Grand Rapids Gold will trade the Returning Player Rights to Jahmir Young to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Warren, 20-years old (6-3, 185-pounds), appeared in 49 games (15 starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the overall 2024-25 NBA G League season, recording 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 23.3 minutes. During the regular season, Warren played in 34 games (15 starts), averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 42.9-percent shooting from the field and 39.0-percent shooting from beyond the arc. Warren posted career-highs in points and rebounds with 40 points and 10 rebounds to go along with nine assists and three steals against the Westchester Knicks on January 10th, 2025. He most recently played with the Miami Heat on their 2025 NBA Summer League roster. He played in 2 games (1 start) during the California Classic, averaged 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 21.2 minutes.

On October 30th, 2023, Warren joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce after being drafted in the 2023 NBA G League draft. He concluded the 2023-24 season, appearing in 27 games (2 starts) holding an average of 6.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 17.4 minutes of action at the age of 19. Following the 2023-24 season he declared for the 2024 NBA draft but went unselected.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-native attended Little Rock Central High School before signing with Team OTE of Overtime Elite for the start of 2021-22 season. Warren, appeared in 26 games, averaging 12.2 points (42% FG, 34% 3PT), 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals over 25.18 minutes per game. He ranked 6th in the league in three-point percentage and went on to help his team to win the 2021-22 Overtime Elite Championship. In his second season, Warren joined the YNG Dreamers of Overtime Elite. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 22 games played, leading his team to his second championship appearance before losing to the City Reapers. Warren was voted to Second Team All-OTE.







