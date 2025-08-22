Westchester Knicks Acquire the Returning Player Rights to Dink Pate

Published on August 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have acquired the Returning Player Rights to Dink Pate from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the Returning Player Rights to Boo Buie.

Pate, 19-years old, (6-8, 210-pounds), recently played on the New York Knicks 2K26 NBA Summer League roster in Las Vegas. He played in five games, averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three. Pate would go on to record his best game of summer league action on July 19, 2025, where he finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four threes, and two blocks.

During the 2024-25 NBA G League season, Pate played in 50 games (34 starts) with the Mexico City Capitanes. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 24.8 minutes. During the regular season, Pate played in 34 games (all starts), he averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 Rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 26.9 minutes with the Capitanes. He recorded a career-high 26 points against the Rip City Remix on December 20, 2024. In addition, Pate secured a career-high six threes made, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while shooting 69.0 percent from the field.

The Dallas, TX- native attended L.G. Pinkston High School in West Dallas, where he averaged 20.3 points per game and earned District MVP and All-State Team honors. Pate would forego his final year of high school to become a professional basketball player at the age of 17 years old, making him the youngest professional basketball player in U.S history, surpassing former teammate Scoot Henderson. Pate played his rookie season with the NBA G League Ignite during the 2023-24 season. He played in 31 games (20 starts), finishing the season with an average of 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 23.6 minutes of play.







NBA G League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.