Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Rights to Guard Luke Avdalovic, Forward Justin Smith and Two Future Draft Picks

Published on August 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced they have acquired the returning rights to guard Luke Avdalovic and forward Justin Smith from the Austin Spurs along with a second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the Spurs pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft in exchange for the No. 13 pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft

Avdalovic, 6-5, has appeared in 80 games (one start) for the Austin Spurs during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 NBA G League seasons, averaging 3.9 points on 33.3% shooting, including 35.2% from three and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.

Most recently, the Folsom, Calif. native played five games for the San Antonio Spurs entries in the California Classic and 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League, averaging 4.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 11.6 minutes per contest.

Smith, 6-7, has appeared in 74 career G League games, splitting time with Raptors 905 during the 2021-22 season and the Delaware Blue Coats during the 2022-23 season, while averaging 9.2 points on 56.2% shooting and 5.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.

The Buffalo Grove, Ill. native spent the 2024-25 season with Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, appearing in 40 games (15 starts), averaging 11.7 points on 62.7% shooting, including 50.0% from three, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 21.4 minutes per game.







