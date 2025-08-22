Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Iowa Wolves

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced a trade with the Iowa Wolves, acquiring the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of Luke Avdalovic, Justin Smith, a second-round draft pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and a 2026 International draft pick.

Avdalovic, 6-5/200, appeared in 80 games for the Spurs over two seasons (2023-25), averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.







